No INEC staff was arrested in Lagos

Claims of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) being arrested in Lagos State over alleged creation of illegal voter enrollment centre has been debunked by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos state, Olusegun Agbaje.

Recall there were claims of some INEC staff being arrested by police officers for allegedly conspiring with St. Brigigs Catholic Church, Ijeshatedo, Lagos, to create an illegal Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centre in the church.

Agbaje has now described the news report as fake news. He said;