Police arrest suspected kidnappers of Alao-Ala’s farm supervisor and others

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested suspected 17 kidnappers for their involvement in some recent abductions in the state.

Spokesperson of the command, Adewale Osifeso, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 29, said eight suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction of Christopher Bakare, the supervisor of a farm belonging to the late former governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Bakare was abducted on the farm in Jabata located in the Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

Some of the eight suspects were also said to have kidnapped the owner of a private clinic, Dr Abdurasheed Oladoye at Gbede in the same local government area.

The police noted that some items including a gun and expended cartridge as well as some cash were recovered from them.

