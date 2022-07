Yul Edochie has unfollowed his first wife and mother of four of his children on Instagram.

May Edochie was the first to unfollow shortly after Yul announced he has welcomed a child with his colleague and has taken her as a second wife.

“May God judge you both,” May had written at the time.

Now, Yul — after posting old videos of him and May in happier times and also recent videos of May to celebrate her endorsement deal — has finally unfollowed her.