Thandiwe Newton reunited with her estranged husband Ol Parker this week three months after announcing their split.

The Hollywood star, 49, confirmed the end of her 23-year marriage with the director three in April amid claims of emotional troubles. She later moved on with toyboy musician boyfriend Lonr, 25, with the couple seen putting on a PDA-filled display back in May.

It has been reported that Thandiwe has been suffering with emotional and family problems after separating from her husband Ol, with whom she shares children Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, eight.

But on Thursday, July 28, the ex-couple were seen in a civil exchange with her estranged husband as Ol, 52, who handed a mobile phone to her in California.

The embattled actress is reportedly living with her musician lover Lonr following her recent split from husband of 16 years Ol. At 25, Lonr is four years older than Thandiwe and Ol’s eldest child, 21-year-old Ripley.