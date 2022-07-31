Dortmund striker, Sebastien Haller to undergo chemotherapy after he was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumour

Sebastien Haller is set to undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumour.

The 28-year-old striker who joined Borussia Dortmund in July for £27million from Ajax,

On Saturday, July 30, the German club confirmed that the Ivory Coast international would undergo treatment for several months, but insisted that striker had a ‘very good chance’ of recovery.

Haller was diagnosed with a testicular tumour earlier this month and underwent surgery a few days ago, after complaining about feeling unwell in training with his new club.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: ‘Sebastien will now receive the best possible treatment.

‘The chances of recovery are very good.

‘We wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism and our thoughts are with him during this difficult time.’

Haller took to social media last week to tell fans that he had completed the first step of his treatment.

Posting a picture of him smiling, he…