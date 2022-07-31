I will die if I reveal my sponsors

A 25-year-old suspected killer, Destiny Agbaijoh, arrested by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State, has said that he would die if he opened up on his sponsors.

While being paraded before newsmen, Destiny who was arrested with one AK-47, one pump action, 91 bullets of 5.56 mm, 16 cartridges and cash of N347,000, claimed he was a timber trader before he found the bag containing the ammunition in the bush.

“l will die if I confess my mission and those who sent me.” he said

When asked why he decided not to take the bag to the police, after noticing the content, he said;