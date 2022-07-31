I will die if I reveal my sponsors

A 25-year-old suspected killer, Destiny Agbaijoh, arrested by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State, has said that he would die if he opened up on his sponsors.
While being paraded before newsmen, Destiny who was arrested with one AK-47, one pump action, 91 bullets of 5.56 mm, 16 cartridges and cash of N347,000, claimed he was a timber trader before he found the bag containing the ammunition in the bush.
“l will die if I confess my mission and those who sent me.” he said
When asked why he decided not to take the bag to the police, after noticing the content, he said;
“l never knew it would later bring problem for me. I saw it in a bush in the place I am working. I saw it in a nylon bag they used to wrap it and I carried it to my village. I don’t know it will later cause problem. I was coming from Bayelsa State and was going to my home town after Agadagba, in Ese-Odo council area of Ondo State. The money is my own and it was from my timber…
Source: Linda Ikeji