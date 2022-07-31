Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa says her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck won’t last





Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa has expressed his doubt over the singer’s marriage to Ben Affleck

With three failed marriages behind her already, Ojani Noa, 48, claims his ex-wife “loves being in love” but loses interest after the passion in her marriages fizzle.

In addition to being married four times, Lopez, 53, has been engaged six times.

Noa congratulated the couple but said her recent nuptials with Ben Affleck brought back old memories.

‘I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,’ Ojani told Daily Mail. ‘Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together for ever.’

‘We were together romantically for two years but friends for nearly a decade,’ he says, sitting in the lobby of a Miami hotel a 45-minute drive from the home in…