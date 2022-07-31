Lucky person beats one in 300 million odds, to win $1.3bn jackpot in U.S.

A yet to be unidentified person has won $1.34bn (£1.11bn) in the second-largest Mega Millions prize in the U.S.

One lucky ticket purchased in the US state of Illinois on Friday, July 29, with a cash value option of $780.5m. The winner can choose to take the cash outright or be paid the full jackpot in instalments over 29 years, the organizers say.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s Mega Millions draw were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – with a Mega Ball of 14.

The odds of winning the jackpot in Friday’s draw were rather slim – one in 300 million, the Mega Millions website says.

The Mega Millions website says there was one winner, and company officials later confirmed that the ticket was sold in Illinois. No winner has yet come forward.

The largest Mega Millions prize to date was $1.537bn in 2018 but the largest jackpot in US history – $1.586bn – shared by three winners.

