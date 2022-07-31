New signing Darwin Nunez grabs the headlines as Liverpool beat Man City 3-1 to win Community Shield (videos)

Liverpool’s summer signing Darwin Nunez helped his new club as they beat premier league champions, Manchester city 3-1 in a thrilling Community Shield encounter on Saturday night, July 30.

Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League title by a single point last term after a season-long fight with City, but in a game played at the King Power Stadium, the two sides did not hold back.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opening goal with a curling effort from the edge of the box which took a deflection off Nathan Ake and

City’s star summer signing Erling Haaland drew a good save from Adrian, while Nunez had a one-on-one effort kept out by Ederson.

But in d second half Manchester City equalized, after Julian Alvarez a new signing prodded home, after Phil Foden’s shot was saved from close range.

As the match approached the closing minutes,Mohamed Salah edged Liverpool back in front by scoring from the penalty spot after referee Craig Pawson ruled that Ruben…