Nigerian man beaten to death by an Italian man in Italy (photos)

A 39-year-old Nigerian man identified as Alika Ogorchukwu, has died after he was beaten to death by an Italian man on the streets of Civitanova Marche city located in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy.

A statement released by the Nigerian Embassy in Italy says the deceased was assaulted by the Italian man on a busy road in the full glare of passersby.

The statement adds that the Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Mfawa Omini Abam, has condemned the killing. He says the embassy is currently collaborating with relevant Italian authorities to ensure justice is served and to provide succor to the family of the deceased.

