Police commissioner assures Lagosians of adequate security

The Lagos State Police Command has said that it is not unmindful of intelligence reports suggesting that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country.

In a statement released by its spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, all in a bid to ensure that any possible planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.