Police commissioner assures Lagosians of adequate security

The Lagos State Police Command has said that it is not unmindful of intelligence reports suggesting that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country.
In a statement released by its spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, all in a bid to ensure that any possible planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.
”The Command is also working closely with sister security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeed in destabilizing the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State.
CP Alabi uses this medium to allay the fears of Lagosians and assure them that all human, material and operational resources have been fully and optimally deployed across the length and breadth of the…
Source: Linda Ikeji