Police, hunters kill three kidnappers, rescue four victims and recover two AK-47 rifles in Adamawa

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command in collaboration with local hunters have killed three suspected kidnappers in a gun duel and rescued four victims.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 31, said two AK-47 rifles, one pumb action, handsets, chains, padlocks, charms, and other items were recovered in the operation.

“Further to the Command’s renewed commitment to enhance proactive strategies, on the 30/7/2022, the Command disconnected a criminal network at Damare Hill, connecting part of Holma and Sorau in Song and Maiha local government areas,” the statement read.

“The operation which was carried out by the Command operatives attached to Sorau Division and the Hunters at Damare Hill, a grazing reserve that is situated at a remote side of Sorau District, Holma Village in Maiha and Song local government areas and border of Cameroon Republic yielded positive result

“The outcome of these successes…