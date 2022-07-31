Soldier killed by terrorists during attack on military checkpoint near Abuja 4 days after his mother was murdered by suspected herdsmen in Benue

One of the soldiers killed during attack on military checkpoint near Zuma Rock, the border between Abuja and Niger State, has been identified as Daniel Odih from Benue State.

Recall that unknown number of soldiers were reportedly killed when Boko Haram terrorists attacked the checkpoint near Madalla town, on Thursday night, July 28.

It was gathered that the terrorists arrived Zuma Rock on the axis of Madalla and Suleija along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, at about 8.30p.m., and took the soldiers by surprise, opening fire from different angles.

According to one Clement Excel, the mother of the slain soldier was slaughtered by suspected herdsmen on her farm on Monday, July 25, 2022.

“DOUBLE TRAGEDY BEFALL THE FAMILY OF LATE MR. SIMON ODIH OF OTUKPA. On Monday 25th July, 2022. His mother was gruesomely murdered in coldblooded by yet unidentified assailant right in her farm at Adumu Otukpa,” he wrote.

“Community and sympathies were thrown into mourning to unravel…