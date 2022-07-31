Two fake housemates unveiled on BBNaija Level Up season

Two fake housemates were unveiled today July 31, on Big Brother Naija Level Up season.

Ebuka who made the announcement said the fake housemates will be carrying out some duties in the coming days and viewers should look out for this.

Here are the housemates;

Deji Morafa

Deji Morafa is a fake housemate from Lagos state and he said he’ll be bringing the lover boy and fuck boy vibe.

Modella

Modella who was unveiled as the second fake housemate, is from Osun state and she said she’s the content Queen the house needs.

The housemate also said she’ll be bringing vibes and energy to the house.