US president, Joe Biden tests positive for Covid again and goes back into White House isolation

US president, Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, and will now head back into isolation just days after he was cleared to resume his duties. 

 

In a memo, Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said the president is experiencing no new symptoms and ‘continues to feel quite well.’ 

 

O’Connor had warned of the possibility of a testing ‘rebound,’ which can occur on a small percentage of patients who, like Biden, used the antiviral medication Paxlovid as part of their treatment against COVID. 

 

In a tweet, Biden, 79, also said: ‘Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks.

 

‘I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me.

 

‘I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.’

 

Biden had tested negative for COVID on Tuesday following five days of isolation, and he provided another negative test on Wednesday. He also tested negative on Thursday and Friday.  

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

