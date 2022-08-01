Edidiong Umoafia wins Nigeria’s second 2022 Commonwealth Games medal

By
Headliners
-
2


Edidiong Umoafia wins Nigeria

Nigerian Weightlifter, Edidiong Umoafia has won a bronze medal in the men’s 67kg category at the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

 

In the men’s 67kg category, Umoafia lifted a combined 290kg (Snatch, Clean, and Jerk) to get on the podium.

 

India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold medal with a grand total of 300kg, which is also a new Commonwealth Games record.

 

Samoa’s veteran lifter Vaipava Ioane won the silver with a combined lift of 293kg.

 

 It’s Nigeria’s second medal at the event after Adijat Olarinoye claimed gold and set a Games record for Nigeria on Saturday night, July 30.  The 23-year-old set a new Commonwealth Games record with a total of 203kg.  

 

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR