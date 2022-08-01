Eight women gang-raped during violent attack on film crew of Nigerian-owned production firm in South Africa

Some of the suspects arrested

Sixty-five suspects have been arrested after eight women were gang-raped and robbed, along with other production crew members, on the set of a music video, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July 28, in West Village, Krugersdorp, when the crew members, who were making a gospel music video, were attacked by illegal miners known as zama zamas, while they were filming at the mine dumps.

The Nigerian Embassy in South Africa in a statement on Monday, August 1, said a Nigerian-owned firm was involved in the music production.

During the incident, the illegal miners allegedly ordered the crew to lie down while they searched them.

The zama zamas then apparently whistled. It was the signal for about 10 other men wearing Basotho blankets and balaclavas to join them.

The gang then allegedly began taking the women, one by one, into the open veld where they gang-raped them.

It is believed that this…