Gunmen abduct locals and throw them off a bridge in Anambra

Gunmen abducted some people in Anambra state and proceeded to throw them off a bridge, leaving them to land on the cemented base of a drainage channel.

The incident happened over the weekend in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were said to have been abducted along Nnobi—Nnewi Road and taken to Alor where they were thrown from a bridge top along the Obiaja River.

A video from the scene is going viral online. It shows one of the abductees narrating his experience, while being interviewed by some men of Tiger Squad local vigilante, Alor.

One of the victims, who introduced himself as Benjamin Okafor, said he was driving in his Toyota Camry car to his hometown, Amichi, in Nnewi South Local Government Area, with one other person, before he was abducted at about 9pm.

They were then thrown out from the top of the bridge after a while.

The video also shows the second victim lying motionless in the drainage system,…