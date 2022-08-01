NAFDAC workers call off strike after five weeks

The strike embarked on by Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been called off.

Recall that the NAFDAC workers embarked on a strike on June 22 over the non-payment of welfare packages.

Abubakar Jimoh, NAFDAC spokesman who spoke to TheCable on Monday August 1, said the strike was called off after the union reached an agreement with the agency.

Staff of the agency have been instructed to resume immediately. Jimoh said;