NDLEA raid VGC, discover METH laboratory on a property

Men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA on Saturday, July 30, raided a building in the popular VGC estate in Lagos state and discover a METH laboratory on a property.

According to an internal memo released by the estate management, NDLEA officials have been on the trail of the occupant of the property, Mr Emeka Nzewi, since 2017.

On Saturday, July 30, the anti-drug agency carried out a sting operation and was able to arrest the occupant and his wife.



NDLEA says the boreholes and water supply located 500 meters from the raided building have been contaminated by the waste generated from the Laboratory.

See the memo from the estate management below…