NFL star, Deshaun Watson gets only six-game ban over dozens of sexual misconduct allegations after paying off 23 of 24 accusers

Cleveland Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson has been suspended by the NFL for only six games of the 2022 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct.

The 26-year-old quarterback was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing dozens of female massage therapists in the Houston area between 2019 and 2021, when he was a member of the Texans.

Watson, who played for four seasons with the Houston Texans before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by massage therapists alleging sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions in 2020 and 2021.

In their lawsuits, the women accused Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

Watson denied all wrongdoing, insisting any sexual activity with three of the women was consensual. He publicly insisted his goal was to…