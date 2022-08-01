Police raid criminal hideout in Nasarawa, arrest gang using popular gay dating app to lure and rob victims

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested six members of a criminal gang using a popular gay dating app to arrange dates with unsuspecting victims who are then lured to their hideout, assaulted and robbed.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects were arrested on Sunday, July 31.

“On 31/7/2022 at about 0720hrs, while acting based on credible information, police operatives attached to Masaka Division in a sting operation, raided the hideout of some notorious criminals,” the statement read.

The suspects arrested are; Sunday Michael, Luka Musa, Joy Sunday, Elijah Ishaya, Agada Sandra and Abdulrahman Tijani.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspects criminally conspired among themselves and utilise a popular Gay dating App where they arrange dates with unsuspecting members of the public from different parts of the country, lure them to their hideout, hold them hostage and…