Residents flee Kaduna community over incessant bandit attacks





The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) has expressed concern over the mass exodus of residents of Damari town in Kazage Ward in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State as a result of daily attacks by bandits.

The chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai, who confirmed the development in a statement at the weekend shared photos of residents fleeing the community.

“Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) is deeply touched and heavily concerned over the high level of anxiety in Damari town of Kazage Ward in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State making the people deserting the community en masse over continuos daily attacks by armed bandits,” the statement read. “Today, the people of DAMARI are fleeing en masse following incessant attacks by terrorists that besiege the farming community of Damari on “vengeance” mission over Ansaru who have since relocated from the area “The precarious situation and the high level of Insecurity in the area,…





Source: Linda Ikeji