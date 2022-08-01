Suspected bandits kill Taraba traditional ruler and his son

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the traditional ruler of Yukuben chiefdom in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Udeng Ibrahim Yamusa, and his son, Musa Ibrahim.

It was gathered that the bandits kidnapped the monarch and his son in Kpambo, along Takum Kashimbila road while returning home from Takum, the headquarters of Takum LGA on Thurday, July 28. Villagers mobilized a search for father and son but could not find them.

Their bodies were later found in a bush along the road in the early hours of on Saturday, July 30.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, his first son, Pastor John Ibrahim, disclosed that the victims were gruesomely murdered while on their way back to the chiefdom.

“My father and brother were taken unaware by these suspected militias. They decided to travel on a motorcycle leaving his official car because of our dilapidated road network,” he said.

The traditional ruler, whom he said was scheduled to attend a…