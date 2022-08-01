Terrorism: We are aware of their plans to strike in Lagos, Ibadan, Oyo State, and Abeokuta in Ogun State





Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, has raised the alarm over plots by terrorists to attack some states in the SouthWest.

In a statement he signed personally and, Gani expressed worry over the deteriorating state of security across the country. Calling on President Buhari to quickly stop the drift into destruction, Adams said a series of serious security breaches in the country in the last few months means that all is not well with the security architecture of Nigeria.

He said the SouthWest stakeholders will not allow the evil merchandise of the terrorists to be carried out in any part of the region.

“On the economic front, it is another sad story. A dollar is now more than N700. This is an administration that met dollar at less than N200 in 2015. Economically, if this is not scary enough, we wonder what is. We now have a situation in which family members are being forced to raise N100 million to pay as ransom. The money is delivered to these terrorists to buy more…





Source: Linda Ikeji