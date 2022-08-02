50-year-old Comedian, Dane Cook engaged to 23-year-old Kelsi Taylor

50-year-old Comedian and actor Dane Cook is engaged to his 23-year-old girlfriend Kelsi Taylor.

The Good Luck Chuck star proposed to his singer/fitness instructor girlfriend Kelsi Taylor on Wednesday, July 13, after five years of dating.

Cook told People;

“I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it.

“The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy.

“I was asking my best friend, the woman who I’ve shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter our of lives together. I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked.”