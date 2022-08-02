Actress Destiny Etiko gifts her mum a car for her birthday





Actress, Destiny Etiko has shared a heartwarming video of her presenting a car to her mum, as birthday gift. She shared the video showing her mum looking so excited as she received the gift. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)







Source: Linda Ikeji

