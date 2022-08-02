Beyoncé changes lyrics of her song after using ableist slur that demeans people with spastic cerebral palsy

Beyonce is facing heat online from disability advocates after using an albeist slur in one of her songs.

After six years of waiting, Beyonce? dropped her seventh studio album Renaissance on Friday, July 29 and the album has received critical acclaim climbing to number one in over 100 countries over the weekend.

The hit maker is now facing some backlash over some lyrics in the song “Heated” causing her to change the lyrics.

Track number 11 on the album, includes the word sp**, offending some of her fans and listeners of the album.

In the four-minute-long song “Heated”, which was co-written by Canadian rapper Drake, Beyoncé sings the lyrics;

“Spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass.” Though the word was ostensibly used in a colloquial way to mean going crazy or wild, “spaz” — which is derived from “spastic” — has a history of being used as a slur for those with disabilities, especially cerebral palsy.

Spastic cerebral palsy is the most common type of…