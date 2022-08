Singer Davido has taken delivery of a power bike. He shared a video of his new wheels which he tagged as his ''new baby'' on his IG and wrote''New Baby..Banana go hear am'' Watch the video he shared below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Davido takes delivery of a unique power bike (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information