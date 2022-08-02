Demi Lovato says she is no longer using ‘they/them’ as her pronouns and has reverted to ‘she/her’

Demi Lovato has reverted to she/her pronouns more than a year after coming out as non-binary and asking people to use they/them pronouns for her.

The singer, 29, opened up about re-adopting the pronouns during an appearance on Spout Podcast.

She said she decided to revert after recently “feeling more feminine.”

She explained: “I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again with me. So for me, I’m such a fluid person that I don’t really and I don’t find that I am… I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced and my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman.

“I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about. For me, it’s just about like feeling human at your core.

“Recently I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her…