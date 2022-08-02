Doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka had less than six months to live

Veteran singer, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has broken his silence since the demise of his son, Yinka.

48-year-old Yinka died on July 31 and was interred the next day.

In a statement released today August 2, the octogenarian said that despite the efforts he made to help his late son, Olayinka, to ‘fight his weaknesses’, he did not succeed. He said doctors had told him that his son had six months more to live. He said after receiving the sad news, he began to pray and that God asked him to start a new ministry tagged, ‘Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry’ as part of his efforts to join forces with the war against alcoholism and drug addiction, especially among young Nigerians and those in the Diaspora.

