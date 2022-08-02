Edo government to recruit forest police

Edo State Government will be embarking on recruitment of forest police following the documentation and audit of the state’s forests.

Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser, Media Project to Governor Godwin Obaseki, who made the announcement on Monday August 1, said the recruitment is part of a renewed effort to enhance security across the state.

Osagie said the state government in partnership with relevant stakeholders is strengthening the security architecture and adopting various measures to sustain security in the state, including bush combing, registration of motorbikes and marketplaces, signing of the anti-grazing laws, and residents’ registration, among others.

The statement;