INEC warns of fake online registration portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has alerted Nigerians of the existence of a fake online site urging Nigerians to enroll for “voter card pvc” registration.

This comes barely 24 hours after INEC announced the suspension of voter registration across the country.

The fake online portal claimed that the Federal Government has approved PVC registration online to avoid the unnecessary crowd in the “NIMC”.

INEC warned that the site is not linked to the Commission and the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source.

The Commission said INEC is the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote in any election in Nigeria and to update and revise the register when the need arises.

It reiterated that the Commission is solely responsible for organizing, undertaking, and supervising national elections in the country and does not share this responsibility with anybody or organization.

The…