“Nancy Isime has done her body. Almost 90 per cent of Nigerian celebrities have gone under the knife”

Blessing Okoro has named Nancy Isime as one celebrity who has had work done on her body but tries to pass it off as hard work in the gym.

Blessing, who recently had plastic surgery to give her a curvier body, was a guest on the Frankly Speaking podcast.

During the show, Blessing pointed out how she exercised so hard to get the perfect body like many fitness enthusiasts but it didn’t work.

Nedu then asked her if she knows of any celebrity who has had plastic surgery but tries to make it look like their perfect body is as a result of exercising.

Blessing immediately mentioned actress Nancy Isime.

She said: “I’m going to call one person that almost made me kill myself and that’s Nancy Isime.

“I remember when I used to go to the gym. I bought all her gym wears. I bought everything… She fixed her body.

“Ninety per cent of celebrities have done their body.” She added

Watch the video below…