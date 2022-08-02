Police rescue two teenagers from kidnappers’ den in Bauchi forest

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have rescued two persons from kidnappers’ den in Alkeri forest.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday, August 2, said the victims, aged 19 and 17, were rescued after gun duel with the kidnappers last Sunday.

“Pursuant to our Continued Clampdown on criminal merchants desperate to make a living at expense of law-abiding citizens, the Command is glad to appraise members of the public with an update of our recent achievements,” the statement read.

“On 31/07/2022 at about 0730hrs Patrol team Alkaleri Division in conjunction with Danga security on Rescue Mission Operation, encountered suspected kidnappers armed with riffles and engaged in battle and successfully rescued two of the kidnapped victims by name Adamu Alhaji Usman 19yr-old and Sahura Alhaji Sunusi ‘f’ aged 17yrs of Garin Bakwai village via Maimadi ward and recovered four (4) motorcycles from the…