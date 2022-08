Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II met at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, on Monday August 1



Daily Trust reported that this is the first time the Governor and former Emir would be seen together since Sanusi got dethroned by Ganduje in 2020.

In a short clip capturing their meeting, the former Emir and Ganduje were seen shaking hands at a lounge in the airport as the Governor grinned.

