Seyi Makinde, Udom Emmanuel, Olu of Warri, Crown Prince of Saudi, Others Bag African Industrial Development Award

A Gulfstream and Dubai Multi Commodities Center’s sponsored event

All awardees are to be featured on CNN, Bloomberg others

Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the founder of the Misk Foundation and Crown Prince of Saudi Mohammed bin Salman have been nominated to receive the African Industrial and Development Awards 2022.

The award is being organised by Dotmount Communications in partnership with The Times of Jerusalem, Associated Press, and Yahoo Finance, with support from CNN.

While Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) are major sponsors of the award ceremony which will be covered live by Channels TV.

A statement signed by the conference director, Aisha Salisu, said, “The awards event would recognize, reward, and celebrate organisations, institutions and individuals that are contributing to the innovation, progressive and inspirational…