Taiwo Liadi wins Nigeria’s 5th 2022 Commonwealth Games medal (video)

Taiwo Liadi has won Nigeria’s 1st silver at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Liadi, who competed in the women’s 76kg weightlifting event set a new junior Commonwealth Games record to finish second behind England’s Maya Laylor, who set a new Commonwealth Games record in the clean and jerk with a lift of 128kg.

To set a junior record, Liadi lifted 120kg in the clean and jerk to beat other 11 competitors to the silver medal. Nauru’s Maximina Uepa settled for bronze medal in the event.

Laidi’s victory means Nigeria now has 5 medals (two gold, one silver, and two bronze) secured at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.