Terrorists release five more Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims

Five of the passenger on Kaduna-bound train attacked by terrorists on March 28, 2022, have regained their freedom.

The victims were released today August 2. Among the freed passengers are Prof. Mustapha Umar Imam, a medical doctor at the Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUS), Sokoto. Imam was shot in captivity, raising concerns about his safety.

Other passengers who were released are Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai, Muktar Shuaibu, and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

Kaduna-based Publisher, Tukur Mamu, who voluntarily engaged in negotiating the release of the victims but backed out due to threats to his life confirmed their release to Daily Trust.

So far, 27 victims have regained their freedom. With the release of the five victims, the number of those still in captivity now remains at 35.

It is however not clear if any money was paid to the terrorists to release their abducted victims.