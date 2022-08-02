Zambian lady narrates how youths turned around the fortune of their country for good by voting out a ‘repressive regime’

A Zambian lady has taken to social media to narrate how youths turned around the fortune of their country for good by voting out a ‘repressive regime’.

@DonCorleAnn revealed that some Africans flooded their comments, telling them they will regret it and that a new government would do nothing.

She went out to say that as at August 1, the Zambian currency, Kwacha is the best performing currency in Africa and second best in the world, after being the worst in 2021.

Thanking youths in the country, the Twitter user further disclosed that they knew if they didn’t act and vote in a better leader, many of them would be forced to leave the country.

