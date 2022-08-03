BBNaija ‘couple,’ Daniella and Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with Amaka staying up to watch them (videos)

Big Brother Naija Season 7 Level Up housemates, Daniella and Khalid were caught enjoying another night of pleasure under the sheet for the second time in the show.

The pair who are now officially a couple in the Big Brother House, were filmed ‘cuddling’ under the sheets for a long period of time with fellow housemate Amaka seen watching them from her bed.

This comes after Khalid confirmed to Big Brother in his diary session that’s happy to be in a relationship with Daniella.

Watch the videos below.