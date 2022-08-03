FG approves N2.68bn to procure utility vehicles and security gadgets to fight insecurity in the FCT

The Federal Executive Council today approved the sum of N2.68 billion to be used to beef up security in the nation’s capital.

The Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, made this known to statehouse correspondents after the FEC meeting held in the Council chamber. He said N1.835 billion was approved to procure utility vehicles, security gadgets, and accessories for security agencies within the FCT.

He added that an additional N847.1 million was approved by the council for the supply of additional security gadgets and accessories expected to be delivered within the next two months.