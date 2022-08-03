I shot my girlfriend because she was giving other men more attention

A 30-year-old school dropout, Seun Ojo, who was arrested for shooting his girlfriend Enny, who was a prostitute, in Owo, Ondo state, has given a reason for his action.

 

Seun, was paraded alongside 45 other suspects arrested for various criminal offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, stealing, and snatching of motorbikes among others by the state security outfit, codenamed, Amotekun.

 

Speaking to newsmen, Seun said he shot his girlfriend at close range for ignoring him and giving other men attention.

 



