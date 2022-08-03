“I’m proudly taking care of the home front while my wife is out there breaking boundaries” Nigerian politician Mark Okoye writes about his family dynamics

Mark Okoye, 36, has taken to Instagram to give a glimpse into his family’s dynamics.

The former Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, who worked under the administration of former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano, revealed that his wife is out of the country shattering glass ceilings while he is at home taking care of the home.

He added that he is “super proud” of his wife and he is also “proudly taking care of the home front, ensuring the kids eat, sleep well, play and learn”.

He shared photos of him taking care of their kids at home alongside photos of his wife at a meeting abroad.

He explained that his wife missed countless work trips over the years while he travelled the world when he was a Commissioner.

He added that he also thinks of the stress his wife went through alone during that period so he’s stepping in to allow her to focus on her career now.

