Man shoots his stepson to death for selling Tramadol in Adamawa

A Local Hunter identified as Thomas Ajagu, of Toungo local government area, Adamawa state has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing his stepson, Ushahemba Ajagu on July 24.

The father of four was charged to court by the police after he allegedly shot and killed Ajagu during the heat of a disagreement they had over the selling of tramadol, Indian hemp, gin and construction of a tent.

Thomas, who pleaded guilty to the alleged offences of “unlawful possession of weapon and culpable homicide”, narrated that he murdered Ushahemba who was a father of two, while defending himself.

While being arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court I on Wednesday, August 2, the defendant said he was the one who brought up the deceased following the demise of his father, and that he had been having a running battle with him since he grew up and engaged in selling of such illicit substances.

According to Thomas, he warned the deceased on several occasions to the extent…