Nigerian Air Force kicks off ‘operation show no mercy’ in fight against terrorism

As part of new plans to combat terrorism in Nigeria, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday, August 3, launched an offensive operation called ‘Operation Show no Mercy’.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, while launching the operation at a meeting with NAF commanders, tasked the senior air troops to deal with the menace with reloaded efforts.

In a statement issued by the spokesman of the airforce, Edward Gabkwet shortly after the meeting, Amao said the operation was to address the rising insecurity in the country.



Amao also promised to train more combat pilots, imagery analysts and other necessary specialities for maximum delivery.

The statement reads: “We have a responsibility to secure our nation and give our citizens a sense of hope, trust and belonging. Therefore, we must ensure that we stay ahead of the enemy and envisage his next line of action.

“I, therefore, charge you to show no mercy against any terrorist and their accomplices while also…