



A video of a Nigerian man jubilating after landing in Canada has been shared online. In a viral video, the man laid on the floor as he sang and praised God for leaving Nigeria. ''I have escaped Nigeria'' he said as he lifted his hands in thanksgiving to God Watch the video below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Nigerian man jubilates as he lands Canada (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information