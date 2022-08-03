Nigerian professor who regained his freedom today recounts his experience at the terrorist’s camp (video)

Dr Mustapha Umar Imam who is one of the abducted Kaduna-Abuja train passengers that regained his freedom today August 2, has recounted his experience in the terrorist’s camp.

Five of the abducted passengers were released today.



Umar who is an associate professor of Medical biochemistry at the Usman Danfodio University said he was the medical doctor in the camp.



He said for the first three months, they all went hungry as they were sometimes provided food once a day. He said babies and even elderly victims were also left hungry.

Watch a video of him speaking below…