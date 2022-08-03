Pay me $260K or go to prison

Former Donald Trump’s lawyer and 107th Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani has been sued by his ex-wife Judith.

Guiliani’s ex-wife who wants him to cough up more than a quarter of a million dollars or go to prison, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday August 2, at the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

Page Six reported that Judith Giuliani claims that the former mayor and one-time personal attorney to Donald Trump is in contempt of court for allegedly withholding $262,000 he should have paid her under the terms of their divorce settlement for things like their Palm Beach, Fla., house, housekeeper and private club fees.

In a sworn affidavit, Judith accuses Rudy of owing her $140,000 for their South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, property alone. The lux condo was listed on the market in 2019 for $3.3 million. It didn’t sell, but Judith claims in the documents that Rudy “is required to pay me $200,000 regardless of whether or not the property has been sold” per the…