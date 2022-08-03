Premier League clubs to stop taking knee with gesture only for certain fixtures

Premier League clubs will stop taking the knee before the majority of games next season after discussions between the league and captains of all 20 premier clubs.

The gesture was first introduced following the murder of George Floyd in the United States in May 2020. According to the captains, there is a belief that the gesture’s impact has been weakened following two seasons of constant use on the pitch.

The players believe that by reserving the gesture’s use for big matches they hope that it will carry greater effect in the fight for equality. Players will take the knee before this weekend’s opening round of fixtures; the No Room for Racism matches in October and March; the Boxing Day fixtures; the final league matches of the season and the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals.

In a statement the captains said: “We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show…